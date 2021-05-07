Ayush Ministry launches nationwide distribution campaign of AYUSH 64 & Kabasura Kudineer

New Initiative of the Ministry to combat second surge of COVID-19

Out of hospital COVID patients are the target group

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a concerted response to the second surge of COVID-19 infection in the country, Ministry of Ayush is launching a massive nationwide campaign today to distribute its proven poly herbal Ayurvadic drugs AYUSH 64 and Sidha drug Kabasura Kudineer for the benefit of the vast majority of out of hospital COVID patients. The efficacy of these drugs has been proved through robust multi-centre clinical trials. The multi stakeholder campaign being launched by Shri Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (independent charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Ayush (additional charge) will ensure that medicines reach the needy in a transparent and efficient manner. The main collaborator in the campaign is Sewa Bharati.

A comprehensive strategy of distribution has been chalked out and the role out will unfold in a phased manner, utilising the wide network of various institutions working under the aegis of the ministry and this will be supported by the countrywide network of Sewa Bharati.

It is worthwhile to note that since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, the Ministry of Ayush has taken several initiatives toward control and mitigation of COVID 19, while also working in close collaboration with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in the fight against COVID 19. With the latest initiative of the Ministry to launch a nationwide campaign for distribution of AYUSH-64 and Kabasura Kudineer, India aims to strengthen its position in fight against COVID19 pandemic.

The Ministry has taken several initiatives and setup an Interdisciplinary AYUSH Research and Development Task Force involving experts from diverse fields to formulate and develop strategies for control and mitigation of COVID 19. Many clinical and observational studies have been undertaken to understand the role of AYUSH interventions in mitigation and management of COVID 19 whereas various studies were carried out on AYUSH-64, an Ayurvedic formulation developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS)and Kabasura Kudineer, a classical Siddha formulation.

The Ministry of Ayush-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) collaboration has recently completed a robust multi-centre clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AYUSH 64 in the management of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. Kabasura Kudineer, a Siddha medicine was also subjected to clinical trials for studying the efficacy in Covid-19 patients by Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) under Ministry of Ayush and is also found useful in the treatment of mild to moderate covid-19 infection.

The Ministry has also setup an Interdisciplinary Committee for Inclusion of Ayurveda and Yoga Interventions in the 'National Clinical Management Protocol: COVID-19, which was chaired by Dr V M Katoch, former Director General ICMR.

AYUSH-64 is recommended in National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga which is vetted by National Task Force on COVID Management of ICMR and Guidelines for Ayurveda Practitioners for COVID-19 Patients in Home Isolation. Kabasura Kudineer is included in Guidelines for Siddha Practitioners for COVID 19, Ministry of Ayush Govt. of India.

Based on the encouraging results of AYUSH-64 and Kabasura Kudineer in the management of asymptomatic, mild to moderate COVID-19 as adjunct to Standard care, the Ministry of Ayush is launching this nationwide campaign for distribution of AYUSH-64 and Kabaasur Kudineer today so that the COVID -19 patients in home isolation may be benefitted with Ayush systems of medicines.



