Anti COVID vaccination propaganda harming poor the most: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that rumours and fake information against coronavirus vaccines is harming people belonging to the economically weaker section of society the most.





Speaking to the media, the Minister said, "People should be protected from those who are spreading rumours and fake information against coronavirus vaccines, it harms the poor people the most."





Speaking about the centralised vaccination policy, which begins today, he said that everyone should try to get vaccinated as soon as possible.





"From today all over India, with the blessings of PM Modi and the efforts of the government of India, free vaccines will be provided to every citizen of India above the age of 18 at every government health center. Everyone should try to get vaccinated as soon as possible," he said.





On the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga, the Minister said that Yoga has helped people maintain physical and mental health.





After performing Yoga at Maharaja Agrasen Park here, he said, "Relevance of Yoga has increased during COVID-19. Yoga has helped us to maintain our physical and mental health. We should make Yoga or other physical activities a part of our daily life. These will help us to increase our immunity against coronavirus."





"I assure you, include yoga in your daily routine, it will increase your body's urgency and inner strength, it will also give you more strength in the fight against Covid," he added.





"In the battle of the second wave of covid, we are slowly moving towards success, we do not have to be careless at all, if we would be careless and relax again, then there can be many more cases of Covid again," the Minister warned.





This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practicing Yoga for physical and mental well-being. Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country. (ANI)



