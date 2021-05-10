4Ts Will Break Corona Infection Chain: Gurugram Official

Gurugram: With Covid-19 cases spiking in Gurugram, the district health department will focus on testing, tracking, tracing and treatment.

For this, the district health facilities have started intensive testing in urban as well as rural areas of Gurugram, said the health officials.

District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Yash Garg said that to prevent the spread of deadly virus every possible steps are being taken by the district administration to break the chain of corona infection.

"There is a continuous increase in the supply of liquid oxygen and other life saving medicines for Covid patients in Gurugram. Along with ensuring the lockdown rules are being enforced in the district, cooperation is being sought from the public to follow the rules of lockdown, wear face masks, wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing," Garg said. The Deputy Commissioner said that teams of dedicated officials are constantly monitoring other medical facilities, including oxygen supply, so that the Covid patients in the district do not face any problem during treatment.

Apart from this, the government has also revised the rates for the Covid treatment and ambulance fares in the district. "If we receive any complaint against any private hospitals or ambulance for taking more money than the prescribed rate, immediate legal proceedings will be initiated against them. People can report the complaint on the district helpline number 1950," Garg added. During the last one week, 93 people have been booked by Gurugram police for violating the lockdown rules and 313 people have been challaned for not wearing face masks. —IANS