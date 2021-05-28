Mahika Sharma: Menstrual hygiene should be prioritised amid Covid lockdown

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day on Friday, actress Mahika Sharma says utmost care must be given to menstrual hygiene amid the Covid pandemic. The actress says lockdown has made it difficult for women to source menstrual hygiene products.

"People living in poverty-stricken areas already face barriers to obtaining health supplies and related health services. Covid-19 lockdowns have escalated this issue and economic disruptions in several countries have led to women losing access to menstrual hygiene products, including sanitary pads and tampons, menstrual cups, reusable napkins, pain medication and soap. I feel the need of creating extra awareness on the issue amid the pandemic," she says.

The actress feels that there is a need to educate people on this issue.

She says: "The day holds a lot of significance as it aims at shattering taboos surrounding menstruation, breaking the silence and changing the negative social norms around it. We also need to create a safe space, at work and home where no woman or girl is limited by something as natural and normal as her period. We still lack education on such issues."

—IANS