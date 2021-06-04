Art for Education: Where Fashion Meets Philantropy

New Delhi: The online sale is produced in collaboration with LA's art and luxury fashion retailer, Church Boutique, and the eco-fashion house Ministry of Tomorrow (MOT) powered by Christie's charity auction partner Charitybuzz. The online auction runs from June 1-16 with an in-person preview at Christie's New York from June 4-9.

The sale features 24 original celebrity designs on eco-friendly handbags supplied by MOT. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Chema to help fund the schools operating budget with a goal to raise $100k. Each handbag features a unique hand-painted design created by some of Hollywood's biggest names including Madonna, Naomi Campbell, Halle Berry, Lenny Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz, Paris Jackson, Lionel Richie, Eddie Murphy, Evan Ross, Maggie Q, Usher, Raquel Bitton, Chrome Hearts and more.



The Chema school is situated in the middle of Kibera, Africa's largest urban slum and was established to provide quality education for some of Kibera's most vulnerable children. Many of the students are orphans or children of single parents without income to pay for school fees. Just before the pandemic, Chema was forced to relocate because the school structure was not up to code. MOT's vegan bag production facility is located near the school and Julian Prolman, president of MOT heard about the school's dilemma. Through an initial fundraiser orchestrated by MOT, Chema was able to relocate to a safe building. Art for Education continues to fundraise to ensure there are adequate funds to cover faculty and operational expenses that includes a daily meal for the students.

When Church Boutique's founders, Rodney Burns and David Malvaney, learned about the urgent need at Chema from their supply partner MOT whose branded bags are featured at The Church Boutique, they quickly reached out to their network to request support. Without hesitation, Rodney and David's luminary friends offered to help. In addition, Laurie Lynn Stark, the creator of the international jewelry and clothing brand Chrome Hearts, has joined in to create her own unique MOT tote.

"We believe that luxury is a privilege that comes with the responsibility to care for others in need and therefore we are thrilled to collaborate with MOT to do what we can to make a difference in the lives of children born into challenging circumstances," said Rodney Burns.

"Chema is a Swahili word meaning something good, and that is what we are trying to do with Art for Education," said Julian Prolman.

--IANS

