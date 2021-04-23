Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for hepatitis drug for Covid-19 treatment

New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received restricted emergency use approval from the Indian drug regulator for the use of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b (PegIFN) in treating moderate Covid-19 infection in adults.

Earlier in the month, the company had sought approval from the DCGI for the additional indication of hepatitis drug Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2b for treating Covid-19.

The company has received restricted emergency use approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the use of 'Virafin', PegIFN in treating moderate Covid-19 infection in adults, Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.

PegIFN has very well-established safety with multiple doses in chronic Hepatitis B and C patients for many years.

A single dose subcutaneous regimen of the antiviral Virafin will make the treatment more convenient for the patients, the filing said.

When administered early on during Covid, Virafin will help patients recover faster and avoid much of the complications. It will be available on the prescription of a medical specialist for use in a hospital/institutional setup, Zydus Cadila said.

"The fact that we are able to offer a therapy which significantly reduces the viral load when given early on can help in better disease management. It comes at a much-needed time for patients and we will continue to provide them access to critical therapies in this battle against Covid-19," Cadila Healthcare MD Sharvil Patel said.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the Zydus Group, closed at Rs 571.20 per scrip on BSE, up 3.43 per cent from its previous close.

—PTI