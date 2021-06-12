West Bengal: 1 BJP MP, 10 MLAs get Mukul call to join TMC

Kolkata (The Hawk): A day after BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy rejoined the ruling Trinamool Congress, on Saturday, he released his Y+ category and his son Subhranghsu's Y-category central security.

According to a close aide of the veteran politician, since the BJP-led central government hadn't replied to Mukul's letter on the same, he is enjoying both central as well as state security cover.

In another development, soon after rejoining the ruling Trinamool Congress, Roy had called 10 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including nine BJP MLAs and an MP.

According to BJP sources, Mukul had called North Bengal MP (Nisith Pramanick) and nine MLAs namely Sikha Chatterjee, Mihir Goswami, Sudip Mukerjee, Narhari Mahato, Biswanath Karak, Partha Chattopadhyay, Biswajit Das and Satyen Roy.

"Sikha, Narhari, Biswanath and Sudip informed the top state BJP leaders about Roy's reported call asking them to join the TMC. However, rest of the BJP leaders, who are also supposed to have received calls from Roy, have not yet contacted BJP state leadership," claimed the party sources.

The development has again fuelled speculations of further defections from the saffron camp, mostly from the leaders, who have been keeping mum on this.

Meanwhile, Sunil Singh, a relative of BJP MP Arjun Singh, said that Mukul's rejoining the TMC will have an impact in both the BJP and the TMC.

"Though political and personal relationships are not same but Mukul Roy is a big name in Bengal politics and his leaving the party will have huge impact," said Sunil, hinting on his probable defection.

At Mukul Roy's joining press meet Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also hinted at more possible defections from the BJP. She said, "It is understandable that people, who left the party with Mukul Roy, may want to also come back. The party will consider them."

Senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy on Saturday took to social media and said that Mukul will pass on all the secrets of the BJP to the TMC making the ruling party more powerful.

Notably, on Saturday afternoon Roy met all India general secretary of the TMC Abhishek Banerjee for over an hour to discuss future course of action in the party.