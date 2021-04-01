Violence marks the second phase of polls in West Bengal

Kolkata (The Hawk): Violence marked the second phase of polls in West Bengal on Thursday, as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said at his speech in Bengal that Mamata Banerjee should read the writing on the wall.

Both the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata party contestants were target of opposition violence as polling was held in 30 seats of four districts of Bengal, East and West Midnapore, South 24-Parhganas and Bankura.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too was in Bengal attending two public rallies in Joynagar and Uluberia.

The day started smoothly with peaceful voting reported from all the booths but as the day progressed, reports of violence started coming in from different poll-bound areas. Actor Soham Chakraborty's car was attacked in Hooghly. Soham is a TMC candidate from Chandipur. Stones were hurled at BJP candidate from Nandigram suvendu Adhikari's car alleged by TMC goons in Ranichowk. Another BJP candidate from Debra, Bharati Ghosh's car was also attacked, while her party colleague and contestant from Moyna, former team India cricketer Ashok Dinda's car was attacked when he was on his rounds of the constituency. The Trinamool candidate from Debra, Humayun Kabir was also heckled and his passes snatched by reported BJP supporters.

A BJP leader Tanmoy Ghosh's car was badly damaged in an attack on his convoy at Keshpur, while TMC candidate Shiuli Saha 's polling agent Habibur Rahman was also attacked and received serious injuries.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting from Nandigram, later in the day visited Bayal, within her constituency after reports came in that the polling agent at Booth 7, Bimal Kanti Jana was allegedly threatened by Bharatiya Janata Party supporters. When cops went to his house to bring him to the booth, his mother refused to allow him to move out as she feared for the life of her son. "I do not want to take risk. After the police leave who will take care of us," said the mother.

The Trinamool workers outside the booth alleged that they had approached the central forces present there, but the forces refused to help. They said that the CRPF personnel intimidated them with sticks. They alleged false voting at the booth by the BJP.

Later in the day, when Mamata Banerjee visited the booth, villagers came out of their houses to complain her for not being allowed to vote. As the Trinamool Congress chief and the candidate from the area, was taking stock of the situation, BJP supporters shouted 'jai shri Ram' slogan. The Trinamool Congress supporters, present at the venue, came face-to-face and there was tention in the area.

The Rapid Action Force personnel were called in to control the situation.

Talking to reporters at Bayal Primary School, the chief minister said she will ask for a repoll at the booth. She said, "I do not blame the personnel of the central forces as they are being directed by the Union home minister, Amit Shah. We will take legal action. The miscreants are not from the area. They are outsiders. The police had received 63 complaints but they did not take action. Around 80% false votes have been cast."

The chief minister was inside the booth for more than two hour.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, started his speech at Joynagar by paying respects to the deceased 85-year-old Shova Majumdar, mother of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker, who was allegedly thrashed by Trinamool Congress supporters leading to her death, few days later.

The Prime Minister said, "Trinamool phool nahin hai, shool hai (Trinamool is not a flower, it is a thorn, a barb, that too blood-stained)." Pointing at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he said that her bloody games will have to stop. "Why would she be so concerned about her victory if she had really worked for the people?" asked Modi.

Attacking the nephew of the chief minister, Modi told his audience that the nephew window will be shut soon. "Don't worry and vote without any fear. In the 21st Century, Bengal wants a government which will work with a long-term vision for the next 25 years. The vision will make the state again a glorified state."

But, he said that Mamata Banerjee has no vision and no intention. He further attacked the chief minister by accusing that her only intention is to stall people-friendly initiatives on housing, urban planning and for the farmers.

"She will have to go. To save the future of the state, people are voting in large numbers since early morning," said Modi. He added that the industries have closed down and the youth are the most affected because of that. "People of the state have understood your ways of governance. You should read what is written on the walls and also listen with ears open that people will punish you in this election," said PM Modi.

The Election Commission reported that till 5pm on Thursday, West Midnapore polled 78%, East Midnapore polled 81%, South 24-Parganas 80% and Bankura polled 83%.