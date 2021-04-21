Union Govt allocates supply of Remdesivir to 19 States/UTs with High Burden of COVID cases

Manufacturers mapped to States to smoothen the Supply Chain

NPPA and the National Regulator to monitor movement and demand

New Delhi (The Hawk) :Various steps have been taken by Government of India to address the emerging issues for effective management of the recent unprecendented spike in COVID19 cases across various States and UTs. These pro-active measures taken by the Union Government under a 'whole of government' are also being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

The escalation of serious COVID19 patients in hospitals for effective clinical management has also resulted in anincrease in the demand of Remdesivir. While the States have been advised to promote judicious use of the drug which is listed as an Investigational Therapy by the Health Ministry, they have also been advised to take action against possible hoarding and black marketing of the drug.

Keeping in mind the sudden surge in demand in the country for Remdesivir Injection required for Covid-19 therapy, the manufacturing capacity of domestic Remdesivir manufacturers has been ramped up. All support is being extended to manufacturers by the government in this endeavour. The production capacity is being ramped up from current level of 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month, and 20 additional manufacturing sites have been approved. Export of Remdesivir has also been prohibited on 11th April,2021 in order to shore up domestic supplies.

To further address reports of shortages in certain regions of the country and facilitate smooth inter-state supply of Remdesivir, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in coordination with Department of Pharmaceuticals has made an interim allocation of Remdesivir for 19 States/UTs for the period up to 30th April, 2021.

Remdesivir being an investigational therapy drug given in acute and severe versions of COVID-19 where oxygen support is a must, this allocation pertains to 14 States to which medical oxygen is allocated and 5 other states where the high volume of supplies are being observed.





The allocation includes bulk purchases made by the States as well as supplies through private distribution channels. This initial allocation is dynamic and will be reviewed constantly in consultation with the States, to ensure all needs can be met within the available supplies.

All States not covered by the above-mentioned allocation will be considered for allocation when their supply orders are placed with the manufacturers.

The manufacturers have been advised to consider supply orders already made to them, geographical proximity with a State and terms of supply and give inputs for mapping of manufacturers to states for the allocated volumes. Resultant mapping is attached herewith.

Manufacturers have been directed to manufacture and dispatch the supplies as per the agreed State allocation and mapping. They may be asked to balance supplies to the Government and distribution channel.

All States may place their supply orders to manufacturers, if not already done, either by Government purchase or distribution channel, within the above-mentioned State-wise allocation and manufacturer-wise mapping.

In case any State does not require or is unable to fully utilize its allocation before 30th April, that would be available for reallocation to other States as per their requirement.

The States may immediately appoint State Nodal officers for Remdesivir who will be responsible for unrestricted and timely movement of Remdesivir within their States as per the above-mentioned allocation and mapping.

Control Room set up by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) shall be responsible for monitoring the operations as per the allocations. A Whatsapp group comprising Nodal officers of States to coordinate unhindered movement of Remdesivir within the country is being created. Liaison Officers of the Remdesivir manufacturers and officials of Ministry of Home Affairs, Dept of Pharmaceuticals, National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) would be part of this Group for day to day monitoring and coordination.



