Suvendu's rise in party will strengthen the BJP, won't hurt me personally: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh has his plate full. Now that the assembly elections are over, Ghosh is busy again looking at the preparations for the civic body polls, which are scheduled next.



Ghosh is also battling the negative image of the party, after the mass exodus of Trinamool Congress (TMC) turncoats, who had joined the BJP, anticipating a win for the party in the elections.

In the midst of all the negative press and hectic meetings in the districts, Dilip Ghosh also finds time to dwell on a few pertinent issues plaguing the party as he spoke to The Hawk.

Despite the loss, Ghosh remains an optimist. Despite the drubbing, Ghosh says there are many takeaways from the just-concluded polls. "The party's vote share has increased. Several people have voted for us, but people us to be the main opposition party. We accept the verdict. There are many reasons for the debacle and we are constantly discussing about it. One of the prime reasons is the induction of turncoats with dubious images from the TMC. They didn't work in TMC and would not have worked in BJP either."

Ghosh though is not much concerned about the exodus. He believes out of a lakh-strong workforce, if a few leave, it will not make much of a dent in the party's preparation for the civic polls.

Another major concern for him remains the safety of his grassroots workers. Sounding concerned, he said, "We moved both the Supreme Court and the high court and also approached every commission but the ruling party is not cooperating. We are sending food packets to the displaced workers and trying our best to bring them back home. Safety of our workers is our utmost priority."

On the reports that a few BJP MLAs from North Bengal want to break away North Bengal from the state, Ghosh is quick to rebut: "It is absolutely false. The BJP never has any plans to break or fragment West Bengal, the ruling party trying to malign the saffron camp."

On the debate of Mukul Roy's resignation from MLA post and the counter letter to Lok Sabha Speaker from the TMC on disqualification of Sisir Adhikari as MP as he is a TMC MP, who is now with the Saffron camp., Ghosh said, "Steps should actually be taken against Mukul Roy as he won on BJP ticket. I don't know when Sisir Adhikari and Soumendu Adhikari (father and brother of LoP Suvendu) joined the BJP."

On the murmurs within the party that Suvendu's rise in power might affect traditional BJP cadres as he too is a turncoat, Ghosh clarified, "Suvendu's rise in party will strengthen the BJP. Moreover, he was elected leader of the opposition by our party leaders. But, being party president, no way will hurt my interests."

Finally, the Bengal BJP president clarified on his 'reported outburst' against Suvendu Adhikari on his visit to Delhi. "I wasn't aware that he is visiting Delhi, for which he couldn't attend our internal party meeting," Ghosh signed off.