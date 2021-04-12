India approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

New Delhi: A Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of central government on Monday gave its nod for the emergency use authorization of the Russia's COVID-19 vaccine SPUTNIK V, sources said.

The Sputnik V will be the third vaccine approved by India after SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

As per Russia, Sputnik V is the world's first registered COVID vaccine based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector-based platform and is already registered in more than 55 countries.

With the announcement of the emergency use, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, the manufacturer of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, saw their share value jump over 7 per cent, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

—UNI