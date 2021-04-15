Rahul Vs Shah, Modi

New Delhi (The Hawk): It's veritably now Rahul Gandhi Vs Amit Shah, Narendra Modi in West Bengal where currently it is no holds barred battle of one upmanship between Amit Shah, Narendra Modi and just-entered-in-poll-arena Rahul Gandhi who already has successfully spread his, Congress' pro statewide dragnet in which the states' masses of many --- not all --- already swayed to him. In his new avatar as Bengal Jeeto, BJP Bhagao, out-of-suddenly emanating from sort-of-ashes defying all jeers, denouncments about him, the inimitable Rahul Gandhi with his "straightaway reaching to the masses' hearts, winning them all unanimously, influencing them rationally in his favor whereby they "want him lock, stock and barrel" and, his chosen representative (not, Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Mamata Banerjee but may be current West Bengal PCC President, CPP leader in the Lok Sabha, senior Lok Sabha MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) as next West Bengal CM in place of Mamata Banerjee (she already has lost the election to the BJP, so to say!) who will be given a "Ms X" VVIP role in the Centre in a jiffy...its all a closed door secret now as nothing is coming out of the ant-proof War Room of the 24 Akbar Road. There are of course strong rumblings of Trinamool Congress unequivocally merging with Congress in the ensuing days so that the 'united Congress' makes its best efforts to be the 'united Congress' as a single unit (roping in to it all Congress units now spread all throughout the country) and be formidable, stolid as before when it indeed was invincible till it started fragmenting...Now onward, no! It will be opposite. "United we defeat all" to be strictly followed by the single unit Congress sans any egoism, egocentrism.

What's more...gossips comming out of the War Room: Mademoiselle, Prima Donna Extraordinaire will head the United Congress including YSR Congress, Arunachal Congress, etc, all in the INC.

Rahul Gandhi will continue touring entire country ploughing all-strata support therein for the Congress to such an extent that the countrymen will intensely demand for a Congress-ruled Government in the Centre and in the state's at the soonest if not, rightaway.

It may be reviewed that in a way, both Shah and Modi have removed Rahul from their West Bengal speeches which circulate around Didi Mamata Banerjee, not Congress, neither the CPI(M), Left Front who naturally are having a field day following 'slow and steady wins the race' as they will...Shah, Modi apparently remain oblivious to it being fully engrossed in Didi Hatao, BJP Lao in "Bangal" to make it Sonar Bangal...

Cool for Rahul Gandhi, the on to proving himself enfant terrible in the formation of next government in the state surprising all and sundry.



