Pushkar Dhami To Take Oath As Uttarakhand CM On Sunday

Dehradun: The oath taking ceremony of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand will be held on July 04 (Sunday). Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who attended the legislature party meeting in Dehradun today informed, "During the Legislature Party meeting, it was decided to appoint Pushkar Dhami as Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader. We went to the Governor to discuss party's decision. Oath taking ceremony to be held tomorrow." The change of guard came a day after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from the CM post on July 02. —ANI