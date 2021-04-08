PM Modi receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today," the PM wrote on Twitter.

"Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus," he added.

He also appealed to all citizens who are eligible to take the vaccine.

PM Modi got the first jab of vaccine on March 1.

A total of 9,01,98,673 people have been vaccinated across the country till now with 29,79,292 vaccinations administered in the past 24 hours.

