Pied Piper of Sonar Bangla PM Modi casts his spell though his virtual rally

Kolkata (The Hawk): PM Modi was supposed to address four rallies in Bengal on Friday. But, due to the fast-deteriorating COVID crisis in the country, Modi held a virtual rally in Bengal, his last before the last two phases of elections left in the state.



At the virtual rally, Modi, like his wont, spelled out his plan to transform Bengal into 'sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal). He sold a dream to the people of Bengal through his numerous rallies. Modi, who has his followers in Bengal was clear as many of the women, attending his public rallies, clearly stated that he is their hero and god, who will bring good luck to them.

Modi spoke of ease of living, ease of doing business and dignity of labour, which he plans to restore in Bengal. "People want its old glory back. Kolkata was a city where earlier people used to come to fulfil their dreams," said Modi. Kolkata was much ahead of other cities in the '60s and '70s and even the early part of '80s, when it used to be the nerve centre of business activities. Even the British invested a lot in the Colonial era. The PM continued, "It was one of the few cities to have electricity first. When tongas were running in other Indian cities, tramcars used to run on the streets. When there were no autos in other cities, Kolkata had taxis running and when the other states had buses for public transport, Kolkata was preparing to run its Metro trains."

The PM spoke about the panchayat system, which is the basis of any democracy. He said the BJP will be restored the panchayati raj in West Bengal. "There would be rule of law and no outlaws to run the system. People will feel free to vote and no violence on the streets. Countries are looking for opportunities to invest in India. The BJP will try to bring a sizeable proportion of foreign investment to Bengal," said Modi, painting a brighter picture of the state.

He emphasised that health and education will bring real change in Bengal and will form the basis of 'sonar Bangla', as envisaged by the party. "There will be a pollution-free environment with cheap piped gas and electric mobility. We will bring change in the lives of the people," said Modi, adding, "The ghats on the banks of the river will be renovated. Kolkata is known as City of Joy. The BJP will strive to make it 'city of future' with technological advancement as a tool. There will be fast-track courts for crime against women. Modi said that the emphasis would be on women empowerment, as the city is know for.

Right from 2014, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to come back to power at the Centre, the face of the party and its prime ministerial candidate was Narendra Modi.

Not only did the former chief minister of Gujarat win the hearts of the electorate, he also led the party to a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

Even in the party second term, Narendra Modi had been the face of the party. He was also the trump card, riding which the saffron party came to power in many of the states. States like Assam and Tripura, which had been the citadels of the Congress and the Left Front respectively, were conquered by the BJP, riding on the NaMo wave.

And now, West Bengal, which saw 35 years of Left rule, followed by the Trinamool Congress, is the next target for the BJP. The party's campaign saw many central ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled other states come to Bengal to address public rallies. It was hard to miss how much the saffron party had its stake in West Bengal with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Union home minister Amit Shah, along with all India president JP Nadda, could be see criss-crossing the state on a regular basis.

With two more phases left for the state assembly election, Modi said, "This is my last rally in Bengal, which is taking place virtually, as I was caught up with meetings on how to prevent coronavirus preparation. The pressure on the healthcare system will have to be eased by all of us. Wear your masks. We cannot forget, 'dawai bhi, kadai bhi' and vaccination has to be completed."

At time of crisis, hope, India and Bengal both can take heart from the PM talk.