nCov: 3.82L infections, 3k+ deaths reported in India

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 382,691 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the cumulative caseload stands at 20,658,234, Union Health Ministry data said.

As many as 3,786 fatalities were also reported today. With this, the total death toll has mounted to 2,26,188. The country now has 3.49 million active cases. In the past seven days alone, India has added 2,649,808 infections to its tally.

India's total recoveries now stand at 1,69,51,731.

Maharashtra reported 51,880 new Covid-19 cases and 891 deaths, followed by Karnataka (44,631), Tamil Nadu (21,228) Delhi (18,000), Kerala (26,011), Uttar Pradesh (25,858), Andhra Pradesh (20,024) in the past 24 hours.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,822,902), Kerala (1,664,789), Karnataka (1,690,934), Uttar Pradesh (1,342,413), Tamil Nadu (1,228,064), and Delhi (1,194,552).

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 shots have fallen sharply from an all-time high reached early last month as domestic companies struggle to boost supplies and imports are limited at a time when the country is fighting the world's worst surge in infections.

A total of 16,04,94,188 people have been vaccinated so far with 14,84,989 being inoculated in the past 24 hours.

Globally, the United States remains the worst-hit country with 33,273,888, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.

