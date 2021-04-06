Justice N V Ramana appointed new CJI

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday signed off on the appointment of Justice N.V. Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Justice Ramana will be the 48th CJI.



Weather to remain erratic in J&K till Wednesday afternoon



India wants peaceful coexistence with Pakistan: Lt Gen (Retd) Hasnain

Defunct electric transformer sparks protest in Kupwara village

Stray dogs injure 6 more persons in Lolab

He was appointed to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.

Justice Ramana will take over as the CJI on April 24 after the retirement of incumbent S.A. Bobde on April 23.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be Chief Justice of India with effect from April 24.

Three rusted mines recovered near residential house in J&K's Samba



Weather to remain erratic in J&K till Wednesday afternoon



Justice Ramana will have a tenure as CJI with over 16 months at the helm before he retires on August 26, 2022.

—IANS