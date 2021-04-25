Mamata plans to move court against the poll body

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister, who is also Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief has been scathing in her attack on the Election Commission of India (EC) for its biased role.



The Trinamool Congress chief had been repeatedly saying how the election body has been favouring the main opposition party in Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is trying tooth and nail to come to power in the state this time.

But she said that she has to not only fight the election against the BJP, she also has to fight against the partisan approach of the EC. But she said her biggest fight right now is against the pandemic, which has gripped the nation and there is shortage of oxygen and medicine for the patients.

She mourned the loss of her party candidate from Khardah, Kajal Sinha, who died of Covid-19 on Sunday.

Paying tribute to Sinha, she said, "He will win. He may have won the election for the party but lost the battle for life."

On SARS-CoV2, Mamata said there is no reason to panic. "We have to wear our mask always. A lot of people wear their masks, which expose their nose. What is the point? The virus enters your lungs through your nose. The COVID situation would not have gone out of hand if only Narendra Modi would have taken steps at the right time. Just to loot Bengal and win here, the PM let the country slip into the path of destruction."

Continuing her tirade against the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, she said, "The BJP has brought in 2 lakh cadres and central police personnel from outside the state. These people never had themselves tested. They have planned to conduct elections in eight phases so that they could rig the votes. At a time when there is no vaccine, no medicine and no oxygen, the PM is busy doing Mann Ki Baat. Who is interested in your lecture, talk of COVID. People want to hear on that front."

Mamata blamed the EC for blatently supporting the saffron party. "The EC has become a mirror of the BJP. In Burdwan west, which will be going to elections on Monday, the central forces went from door-to-door and told people not to come out of homes before the elections," she alleged.

The fighter that she is, she is not going to go down without a fight. Mamata said, "We will move the Supreme Court (SC) after the elections are over. A few SC lawyers have pledged support to us." The West Bengal CM is holding virtual meets but not from the state capital but from the districts, as she thinks that way she can be closer to people.

She alleged that the district magistrates (DM) and superintendent of police (SP) are also being too kind to the EC.

And then she brought out evidence, WhatsApp chats, to prove how the EC is playing favourites to the BJP. "They named TMC workers as trouble mongers. What the EC observers are discussing amongst them I have got all the WhatsApp transcripts. They are instructing detention of trouble mongers. Though not named as such but it is easy to make out that they are meaning Trinamool workers. At one of the chats they have mentioned Trinamool goons are not allowing BJP workers. The chats are between Sudip Jain, Vivek Dubey, observers and the DM and SPs. At one place they have mentioned 'as per as our plan' – what do you mean by that?" she asked.

She promised to move court. "I will move to SC to make the EC impartial. It is for greater interest of the nation," she said.