Kejriwal doesn't represent India: Centre tells Singapore over his tweet

New Delhi: Singapore on Wednesday conveyed to Indian High Commissioner P Kumaran its strong objection to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comments that a variant of COVID-19 found in that country was particularly harmful to children and could cause a third wave of infections in India.





Delete Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19.



Appreciate Singapore's role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship. @VivianBala https://t.co/x7jcmoyQ5a — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 19, 2021

Following Singapore foreign ministry's reaction regretting the 'unfounded assertions' by Kejriwal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian high commissioner conveyed to the Singapore government that the Delhi chief minister had no competence to comment on COVID variants.

In its statement, the Singapore foreign ministry said there is no 'Singapore variant' and that the strain prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first detected in India.

'(The) Singapore government called in our high commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on 'Singapore variant'. High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy,' Bagchi tweeted.

The Singapore foreign ministry said it is disappointed that a prominent political figure had failed to ascertain the facts before making such claims.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal on Tuesday called for cancelling all air services with Singapore with immediate effect saying a strain of coronavirus found in that country could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave.

'The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis,' Kejriwal had said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Jaishankar said Singapore and India have been solid partners in combating the pandemic and appreciated the country's role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier.

'Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship,' Jaishankar said.

'However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India,' he said.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the assertions made by Kejriwal were 'unfounded'.

'MFA regrets the unfounded assertions made on Facebook and Twitter by Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal that a variant of COVID-19 found in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a third wave of infections in India,' it said.

'MFA is disappointed that a prominent political figure had failed to ascertain the facts before making such claims,' it said.

The MFA said it met High Commissioner Kumaran this morning to express these concerns.

'As highlighted by MOH in its press release of 18 May 2021, there is no 'Singapore variant'. The strain prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first detected in India,' the MFA said.

Singapore Netizens accuse Kejriwal of 'spreading misinformation'

Meanwhile, netizens in Singapore have called out Kejriwal for his claim, accusing him of 'spreading misinformation' while seeking an apology and recommending a fact checking.

Prominent Singapore blogger mrbrown wrote: 'Hey, Delhi chief minister! The B1617 strain came from your country.'

A Twitter user with the handle 'Antaraaneja' said that Singapore schools are closed because of the B.1.617.2 strain, 'Perhaps fact checking and an apology are in order for spreading misinformation.'

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday tweeted that 'Politicians should stick to facts! There is no 'Singapore variant'.'

He also thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for clearing the air after Kejriwal tweeted.

'Thanks @DrSJaishankar let's focus on resolving the situation in our respective countries and helping one another. Nobody is safe until everyone is safe,' he said in another tweet.

Singapore has closed all schools from Wednesday and switched to home-based learning.

The authorities also decided to vaccinate students aged between 12-15 as the number of infections in schools has increased recently.

Singapore's health ministry further said that phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore.

Two COVID-19 sub-variants from India have been detected among imported and community (local) cases in Singapore, including those who have been linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Changi Airport clusters, it said.

Singapore has stopped allowing entry for long-term pass holders and short-term pass holders with recent travel from India from April 24.

Atul Temurnikar, Chairman of the Global Indian International School, said that there are comprehensive COVID-19 measures in place in Singapore to protect young, school-going students and they have proven to be very effective.

School life is unaffected and exams are conducted normally. In fact, cases of infections among children are less than 20, all of which have been linked to adult sources outside of schools, he said.

"The situation in Singapore is normal, and not at all alarming as it is made out to be. There are strict control mechanisms in place which are adjusted on a regular basis to deal with the developing situation around us," he said in reaction to the reports in Indian media.

Earlier, India's Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri replied to the Delhi CM's tweet, saying, 'Kejriwal ji, all international flights have been stopped since March 2020. We have no air bubble with Singapore either.'

Only a few flights are being operated between the two countries under Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stuck there, he added.

'We are still keeping an eye on the situation. All precautions are being taken,' Puri noted.

—PTI