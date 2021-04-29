Most states may postpone May 1 vaccination plan

New Delhi: Delhi, Punjab, and Gujarat on Thursday said that the vaccination drive for all above 18 years in Punjab may get delayed as they don't have enough doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

The inoculation drive for those between 18 and 45 years of age was scheduled to start from May 1.



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the city does not have sufficient doses of vaccine for the inoculation of those in the 18-44 age group and orders have been placed with manufacturers for the same.

The minister, however, said preparations to give jabs to this category have been completed.

"At present, we don't have vaccines. We have requested the companies to provide it," Jain told reporters when asked if there were enough vaccines available for the 18-44 age group.

"We will tell you in a day or two," he replied to another query about starting the inoculation drive for this category on May 1.

He also said that the manufactures are yet to provide a schedule of vaccine supply to the Delhi government.

The vaccination drive for all above 18 years in Punjab may get delayed as the state does not have enough doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine, its

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the state does not have enough doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

"We are not getting adequate doses of vaccines. That is why we are facing problems. We have staff and required infrastructure for vaccination," Sidhu said.

Asked whether the state health authorities will be able to start the vaccination drive for the 18 plus age group from May 1, the minister said, "I feel that we may not start by that time."

The state government had placed an order for 30 lakh Covishield doses with the Serum institute of India for vaccination of the 18-45 age group.

"On Wednesday, we got two lakh doses and prior to that day, we received 1.50 lakh doses. But we do not have any intimation how much we are getting today and tomorrow. If we get at least 10 lakh doses of vaccine, then we can start this programme," Sidhu said.

"If we have the vaccine, then we will be able to vaccinate people," he added.

Punjab had earlier also complained of shortage of vaccine for the 45 plus category and had urged the Centre to give 15 lakh doses a week for the state.

Due to a shortage of the vaccine, the state government even had to suspend the vaccination drive at several centres.

The Gujarat government too said the process to vaccinate people against COVID-19 in 18 to 45 age group will begin once it gets substantial number of vaccines from pharmaceutical companies, triggering speculation whether the state would miss the May 1 launch date of the inoculation drive meant for this category.

However, the registration process for vaccination of people in this age group has begun in the state.

On Sunday, the state government had announced that starting May 1, it would provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the state health department said, "The process of registration for the age group of 18 to 45 has begun on CoWin portal from Wednesday as per the announcement of the central government."

For this phase, the state-run and private hospitals have to directly procure vaccines from pharma companies, it said.

"The state government had on April 25 placed orders of 1 crore doses of Covishield vaccines from Serum Institute of India and 50 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech," it said.

The state government has made all the necessary arrangements for giving vaccines to this age group free of cost, it added.

"The vaccination process will start once the state receives substantial numbers of vaccine doses from pharma companies," the statement said, indicating that the state has not yet received any doses directly from the pharma companies even as only two days are remaining for the launch of the drive.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government had said that it would not be able to launch the 18-45 age group vaccination drive from May 1 due to the shortage of vaccines.

—PTI