India reports record 3,52,991 cases, 2812 deaths in past 24 hrs

New Delhi: India registered 3,52,991 fresh cases of the Novel Coronavirus and 2812 casualties in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in terms of cases and deaths since the pandemic hit, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday morning.

The fresh addition took the total tally to 1,73,13,163 while the death toll soared to 1,95,123.

The active caseload in the country is 28,13,658 comprising 16.25 per cent of the total infections while 1,43,04,382 people have recovered from disease so far amounting 82.62 per cent of the recovery rate.

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate stands at 1.13 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,93,21,177 samples have been tested so far for coronavirus, of which 14,02,367 were tested in the past one day.

On the vaccination front, a total of 14,19,11,223 people have been vaccinated across the country till now.

Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state in the country with 64,760 total fatalities, of which 832 were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (14,426 total deaths), Delhi (14,248), Tamil Nadu (13,557), UP (11,165).

On Sunday, India had reported 3,49,691 fresh cases and 2767 casualties.

—UNI