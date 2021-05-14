India records 3.43L Covid cases & 4K deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi: Witnessing a decline, India on Friday reported 3,43,144 new Covid cases and 4,000 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

In the past 22 days India's daily Covid tally has plateaued over the three-lakh-mark and over 3,000 casualties for a fortnight.



On Wednesday, India recorded 4,205 fresh Covid deaths, while on May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.



India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,40,46,809 with 37,04,893 active cases and 2,62,317 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,44,776 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,00,79,599 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,92,98,584 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 20,27,162 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,13,24,100 samples have been tested up to May 13 for Covid-19. Of these 18,75,515 samples were tested on Thursday.

—IANS