India reports 3,11,170 new COVID-19 cases, 4,077 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 3,11,170 new COVID-19 cases and 3,62,437 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

While new cases continued to decrease, 4,077 Covid-related deaths were reported across the country, a slight increase from yesterday's figure (3,890). 3,26,098 new COVID cases were reported on Saturday.

The total positive cases in the country stands at 2,46,84,077, including 2,07,95,335 recoveries and 36,18,458 active cases.

The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 2,70,284.

A total of 18,22,20,164 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.

A total of 31,48,50,143 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 15. Of these, 18,32,950 samples were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. —ANI