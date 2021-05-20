Humiliated for not being able to speak at PM virtual meet: Mamata

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was angry and candid at the press meet about her opinion on the virtual meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where she also shared space with 10 more chief ministers from others states on Thursday.



The meeting, which was on COVID, was a one-way affair, where the "arrogant" PM only spoke and made the other chief ministers look like "bonded labourers", said the Bengal chief minister. She described the meeting as a one-way humiliation and felt that "all the chief ministers were sitting like puppets".

She also was vocal about a collective force countering the BJP. Mamata Banerjee said, "I feel there should be a collective force against the BJP; a force which will not tolerate the dictatorship of Modi."

Meanwhile, the Bengal CM wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on Thursday regarding inoculating employees of central government serving in the state such as Railways, airports, port, defence, banks, post and telegraph etc. In her letter she mentioned that these workers are providing service to the state in these difficult times and should be vaccinated without any delay.

Mamata said, "It was a meeting on Covid-19 but the approach of the Prime Minister was so casual. Does he feel so insecure that he is not ready to listen to the chief ministers? We (my team of chief secretary, health secretary and rest) were ready with our paperwork to clear some of the issues regarding Covid-19 but we were not allowed to speak even for a minute. He, filled with self-pride, is bulldozing the federal structure. There was no exchange of ideas. He never asked for the shortage of vaccines, medicine and on the issue of black fungus (mucormycosis)."

Talking on the shortage of vaccines, Mamata Banerjee said that the state had asked for three crore vaccines but it has not got so. "This month we were supposed to get 24 lakh vaccines but we haven't got even 13 lakh. If PM Modi's formula is applied then it will take 10 years to inoculate the country. The weekly positivity rate has come down to 28.7% from earlier 32.8% the death rate is also down to 0.69%. We have 234covid hospitals, both government and private. Of the total 40k oxygen beds, the occupancy rate is 40%," said Mamata giving a report card of the arrangements in state on COVID. On the vaccination front she said the state has administered 1.26cr doses of the total 1.31cr doses received from Centre. The state has bought 17.5 lakh doses of vaccines to inoculate 18-44 age-group people for which Bengal has spent Rs 60cr to procure. "Now, we are demanding 8.6cr doses for all (2 doses) from the Centre," said Mamata.

The chief minister wanted to ask Modi about the move to stretch the gap between the two doses of Covishield, from 4-6 weeks to almost three months. "I wanted to ask the PM what is the basis of his decision to increase the gap? Since there is a shortage of vaccines, he has increased the gap. People are in a lot of dilemma on this. Also, I wanted to tell him that there is a shortage of drugs needed to treat black fungus, for which we have got four cases already and Rajasthan has already sounded an alarm on it," said an aggrieved Mamata. She also criticised the Centre for not having any policy on pricing of vaccines.

Meanwhile, regarding the impending cyclone Yaas, which is supposed to hit the east coast around May 23, Mamata said that she has already met the district magistrates of the coastal districts and will again meet them before the cyclone arrives.