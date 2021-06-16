Guv Dhankhar meet with NHRC chairman in Delhi draws political criticism

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had a hectic day in New Delhi, meeting central ministers on his three-day visit.



On the first day, Wednesday, Dhankhar met with Union coal, mines and parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and Union culture, tourism minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

Dhankhar also met with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), a former Supreme Court judge, Justice Arun Kumar Mishra.

His meeting with Justice Mishra drew criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left Front leaders.

Bengal transport minister Firhad Hakim said that the governor needs counselling as he has lost his sanity. "Crossing every limit, the governor is visiting people in Delhi. He should visit a physiatrist for mental counselling. There is no incidence of post-poll violence and chief minister Mamata Banerjee believes in peace," mentioned Firhad.

Slamming the governor, senior CPI (M) chairman Biman Bose claimed that the governor is going against the constitution. "Political leaders can visit the NHRC chairman but a governor cannot visit the person to complain about a state. It is against the constitution and the governor is not abiding by the constitution," claimed the senior politburo member.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Bengal governor in his complaint letter had mentioned about more than 6,500 cases of atrocities in the state.

"There are complaints of more than 50 murders, 100 rapes, over 500 people are displaced in other states due to the post-poll violence. This complaint letter made by the governor will be submitted to the home ministry apart from submitting a copy to the President, Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," mentioned the sources.

Sources informed that though Dhankhar was scheduled to meet Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, but appointment did not come through.

The Bengal governor had written a strongly-worded letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the continuing post-poll violence in the state on Tuesday. Dhankhar had been vocal about post-poll violence ever since Mamata Banerjee took oath on May 5 for her third term. While the governor had been relentless in highlighting violence, even visiting the relief camps in the districts, the ruling TMC has always denied any violence.