Governor summons Bengal Chief Secy; TMC reacts through counter tweets

























Kolkata (The Hawk): The West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has again shown his concern at the post-poll violence which is still continuingC



He has called the state chief secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi at Raj Bhavan to know what steps the government has taken in controlling the ongoing violence.

In a series of tweets, he alleged that despite the elections being over and the violence is continuing unabated at various places of the state, affecting the common man. What are the steps being taken by the state to stop such violence, the governor has wanted to know from the state's new chief secretary.

Trinamool Congress' new state general secretary Kunal Ghosh has said that the governor lacks mental balance and so he is making such statements.

The governor has been relentless in his highlighting the atrocities on people across the state after the election were over. Right from the day the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee took oath on May 5, Dhankhar has been mentioning about the violence either through his Twitter handle or through his interactions with the media. He even travelled across north Bengal and visited relief camps in north Bengal and in neighbouring Assam.

In his Tweet he wrote: "In such a grim situation called upon Chief Secretary to brief me on the law and order situation on Monday 7th June and indicate all steps taken to contain post poll violence. In such a grim situation called upon Chief Secretary to brief me on the law and order situation on Monday 7th June and indicate all steps taken to contain post poll violence."

In an earlier Tweet he wrote: "Post poll violence @MamataOfficial continues in unabated fury that will put humanity to shame.

State apparatus @WBPolice just not moved at this plight emboldening those engaged in vandalism.

All this to 'punish and discipline' opponents for 'daring' to vote in democracy."

He has tagged the chief minister and the twitter handle of West Bengal police in his messages.

Political analyst Udayan Bandopadhyay feels if anyone feels aggrieved they can take the help of law, courts are there for this and the governor is clearly seen as overstepping his jurisdiction. Talking of the repeated tweets and summoning of the state officials, Bandopadhyay said, "This is not the role of the governor. At the most, he can ask from the chief minister if he wants any facts and what steps have been taken in that direction. It is not his job to call for the chief secretary or the home secretary for any clarification. If the administration is not supportive to the victims of violence, they can go to court. He has no role here. He is overstepping."

Any heightened activity by the governor beyond his jurisdiction creates an unhealthy situation and affects democracy, says the poll analyst. "If anyone wants to enjoy absolute unconstitutional power, it will take democracy towards a crisis as there is constitutional bodies cannot function properly. This is an irritation in the smooth functioning of democracy," said Bandopadhyay.

Sociologist Debadyuti Karmakar looks at the series of events from a different perspective. Without getting into the debate if the governor is interfering with the functioning of the government, Karmakar says everyone has to act responsibly in this age of social media. "The way leaders criticize each other in public, it creates a new discourse. One should be responsibly post pictures and videos in on the social media. As it is, the society is in disorder due to the pandemic and cyclone devastation. The posts should not create further panic," said Karmakar.

The sociologist added, "The posts of violence have the tendency of triggering more violence. So, we have to be careful about it. It creates panic in the minds of common people, more so if it is coming from a figure of authority as common people follow the people of authority. The positive dissemination of information should also be there."

In a terse response to the repeated tweets by Dhankhar, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, referring the governor as 'uncleji' wrote in her Twitter handle: "And Uncleji- while you're at it- take the extended family you've settled in at WB RajBhavan with you."

In another tweet the TMC MP urged the governor to go back to Delhi and find another job.

"Uncleji only way WB's "grim situation" will improve is if you move your sorry self back to Delhi & find another job. Some suggestions: 1. Advisor to Ajay Bisht YogiCM on how best to Thok Do opposition, 2. Advisor to Home Min on how best to hide during a pandemic," read her tweet.