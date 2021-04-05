DRDO's chaff technology to safeguard naval ships from missile attack

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an advanced chaff technology which will protect naval ships against enemy missile attack.

Defence laboratory Jodhpur (DLJ), a DRDO laboratory, has indigenously developed three variants of this critical technology, namely Short Range Chaff Rocket (SRCR), Medium Range Chaff Rocket (MRCR) and Long Range Chaff Rocket (LRCR) meeting Indian Navy's qualitative requirements.

Recently, Indian Navy conducted trials of all three variants in the Arabian Sea on Indian Naval Ship and found the performance satisfactory.

Chaff is a passive expendable electronic countermeasure technology used worldwide to protect naval ships from enemy's radar and RF missile seekers.

"The importance of this development lies in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as a decoy to deflect enemy's missiles for the safety of our ships," the DRDO stated.

DRDO has also gained the expertise to meet the futuristic threats from adversaries, which is a unique technology not available from outside. The technology is being given to industries for production in large quantities.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G. Ashok Kumar has applauded the DRDO efforts in developing strategically important technology indigenously in a short span and cleared for bulk production.

—IANS