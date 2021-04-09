11th round of corps commander talks between India, China underway in Chushul

New Delhi The 11th round of meeting between the military commanders of India and China began at Chushul on Friday to resolve the ongoing issues along with the friction points in Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang plains in Ladakh.

The Indian side is being headed by the Leh-based 14 Corps commander Lt Gen P G K Menon.

Earlier, the 10th round of Corps Commander-level talks between the two Armies resulted in first disengagement process from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso in February.

During this meeting at Moldo on the Chinese side, the armies agreed for disengagement process from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso. The troops of the two sides retraced their steps to deeper inside their respective territories with the intention to avoid confrontation and ensure peace and tranquility as had broadly been agreed in an earlier meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries.

It was on February 11 this year that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that a major breakthrough was achieved between India and China in eastern Ladakh with both the sides initiating disengagement of troops from the southern and northern sides of Lake Pangong under a mutually agreed process.

He made a statement about the ground situation in eastern Ladakh on the floor of the House to assert that India has strongly put across a message to China that it would not allow anyone to take even an inch of its land and that the Indian defence forces have been firmly protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country along the LAC.

The two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of front line troops in the Pangong Lake area noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along LAC in Western Sector, a senior army official said.

