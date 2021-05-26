Top
Home > Latest News > CISF chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed CBI director

 The Hawk |  26 May 2021 12:10 AM GMT

CISF chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal appointed CBI director
New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on Tuesday appointed as the new CBI chief for two years, according to a personnel ministry order.

A 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre, Jaiswal is currently the director general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

A Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member selection committee had on Monday shortlisted his name for the post.

Jaiswal has been appointed as the director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years, the ministry order said.

He has also served as Maharashtra's director general of police in the past.

—PTI

