Centre has to supply 700 MT oxygen to Delhi daily, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the Centre has to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi every day till further orders.

A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah said: "We want 700 MT to be supplied to Delhi on daily basis. Don't make us go firm."

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, counsel representing the Delhi government, mentioned before the top court the supply of oxygen received by Delhi. Mehra submitted before the bench that the Delhi government has received 86 MT on Friday till 9 a.m. and 16 MT of oxygen is in transit.



Justice Chandrachud said: "We want 700 MT to be supplied to Delhi and we mean business. it has to be supplied and we don't want to be coercive."

The bench emphasized that its order regarding the oxygen supply to Delhi will be uploaded later in the afternoon, but asked the Centre to proceed and arrange the oxygen supply for the national capital.

Justice Shah added that Centre has to supply 700 MT oxygen every day till further orders.

The Delhi government had complained before the top court that it did not receive 700 MT oxygen, even after top court orders.

On May 5, the apex court had stayed a Delhi High Court order of May 4 by which showcause notice for contempt of court was issued against the Central government officers for its failure to meet oxygen supply required for the national capital.

