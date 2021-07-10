CBI Conducts Searches At 14 Locations In An On-Going Investigation Of Cases

Srinagar (The Hawk): The Central Bureau of Investigation has today conducted searches at 14 residential & official premises of the accused including then Vice Chancellor, HNB, Garhwal University; OSD to then Vice Chancellor etc. in Dehradun, Srinagar (Uttarakhand) and Noida, (U.P.). Three lockers in different banks were also operated. Various incriminating documents pertaining to the case have been recovered.





CBI had earlier registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against the then Vice Chancellor, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) & others on the allegation that the Vice Chancellor during his tenure from 2014 till 2016, committed certain irregularities in grant of affiliation to various colleges/institutes. It was also alleged that the said public servant alongwith his OSD and other unknown officials of HNB Garhwal University, encouraged extension of affiliation to different private institutes/colleges, in contravention of the Guidelines & Regulations for continuation and/or extension of existing affiliation of colleges. After completion of the enquiry, six regular cases against the accused including then Vice Chancellor, HNB Garhwal University; OSD to the then Vice Chancellor, HNB Garhwal University; other public servants, private persons, six private institutions etc. were registered.





Investigation is continuing.