BJP gaining votes across Bengal, shows exit poll

New Delhi: The BJP may not form the government in West Bengal, but the party has made its presence felt by increasing its vote share across the state, according to the CVoter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News.

As per the exit poll data, the saffron party is not only winning seats across the state, but also increasing its vote share.

The exit poll data show that the vote share of BJP, which has put up a formidable challenge against the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, is expected to witness a huge jump of 29 per cent from 10.2 per cent in 2016 to 39.2 per cent in 2021. The BJP's vote share is likely to increase in all the regions of the state.

In the Greater Kolkata region, the BJP is projected to get 17 per cent vote share. Interestingly, most of the votes the BJP is gaining is from the Trinamool, which is likely to lose 14 per cent votes to the saffron party. The BJP will also get 3 per cent votes of the Congress-Left alliance.

The data show that BJP is getting 12 per cent votes in the Deltaic region, where the Trinamool will lose 8 per cent votes, while the Congress-Left alliance is expected to see a drop of 4 per cent vote share.

In the Highland region, the BJP is projected to gain 23 per cent votes, while the Trinamool is likely to lose 15 per cent votes and the Congress-Left will see a dip of 8 per cent vote share.

In the Northern Border, the BJP is likely to get 20 per cent vote share while the Congress-led alliance will lose 29 per cent. The Trinamool is projected to gain 8 per cent votes in the region, the only area where it is likely to see a rise in vote share.

In the Northern Hills, the BJP is projected to get 14 per cent vote share, cutting into 7 per cent vote share of the Trinamool and 4 per cent of the Congress-Left combine.

In the Southern plain, while the BJP is projected to increase its vote share by 26 per cent, the ruling Trinamool is likely to lose 17 per cent votes. The Congress-led alliance is projected to lose 9 per cent of its vote share in the region.

—IANS