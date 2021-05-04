Bengal turns into a tinderbox of violence after elections get over





Kolkata (The Hawk): As the post-poll violence continued unabated in West Bengal after the Trinamool Congress romped to power with a huge margin on the second day on Tuesday, there has been widespread criticism from all quarters on the issue.



Party workers, cutting across their affiliation were being killed and attacked in different parts of the state. Many lives have been lost in the renewed violence after the election got over. Many more political workers have fled their homes, anticipating attacks by rival parties.

The delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also submitted a memorandum to the West Bengal governor urging him to take proper action against the culprits.

In the memorandum, the ABVP has brought to the notice the places where their members have been targeted and their offices vandalised. The letter goes on to say that "Such attacks are part of the overall declining law and order situation in West Bengal. The destruction, vandalism and attacks appear to be part of a well orchestrated campaign."

Not only members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress have been victims of the violence, the members of the Samyukta Morcha (the alliance of Congress, the Left front and the Indian Secular Front) have also been targeted. Politburo member and chairman of Left Front committee of West Bengal Biman Bose, issuing a statement on behalf of Samyukta Morcha said: "In the fight between the Trinammol Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the state has turned into a ground for terror and communal intolerance. We condemn these brutal killings, attacks and communal hatred and the forces which are fuelling such incidents. We want immediate steps being taken against the culprits. We want people to come out strongly against such terror activities and communal acts."

On the spate of violence, West Bengal state committee of All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) issued a statement saying: "Kakoli Khetrapal, CPI(M) member from Jamalpur was killed. Her only crime was that she was the polling agent of Samyukta Morcha. When the TMC goons attacked her house she tried to resist and was hacked to death."

Criticising such acts Anju Kar, state president, AIDWA and Kaninika Ghosh in a joint statement said on Tuesday, "The dance of death by the Trinamool Congress throughout the state, 11 people have lost their lives including, Kakoli Khetrapal and ISF worker (Indian Secular Front) Hosenur Rahman. Houses of ISF leaders, candidates and workers have been vandalised and the members attacked whereas Mamata Banerjee has been silent on the issue. We urge her to immediately intervene and ask the administration to take strong measures and also to punish the culprits."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called up West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar to enquire about the post-poll violence.

BJP National president JP Nadda visited the affected families at Pratap Nagar in Sonarpur and Beleghata on Tuesday. After his visit to the areas he said, "What I saw today and hearing the cries of mother of party worker Abhijit Sarkar is overwhelming. Those, who cannot hear such desperate cries, sitting in power, can only call this a stunt. This bloody politics will not be tolerated by the BJP. Such acts of atrocities on the people of Bengal, is unprecedented. This is certainly not the culture of Bengal. We will expose Mamata Banerjee's ire on her opponents. These atrocities are not new. This has been going on for years. We will expose this. We will not be falling short of establishing Shonal Bangla in Bengal one day."