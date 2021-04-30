Bengal govt indefinitely shuts down cinema halls, parlours & restaurants as partial lockdown measure





Kolkata (The Hawk): The Bengal government announced on Friday, through a circular, indefinite closure of beauty parlours, spa, restaurants, cinema halls, gyms and sports complex. Local markets will also be opened from 7am to 10am and again from 5pm-5pm. No gatherings will be allowed. These restrictions are indicative of a partial lockdown. The police have been instructed to announce the restrictions from time to time at local communities.



The government order also said: "All activities related to electoral counting process and victory rallies/ processions will be guided by the guidelines already issued by the Election Commission while unnecessary congregation in the neighbourhoods of counting halls will also be discouraged and restricted and will have to abide by physical distancing norms."

As the city is grappling with a surge in demand for beds after the second wave of coronavirus hit hard in the last few weeks, Medica Superspecialty Hospital has come up with 200 beds in a record time of 72 hours on Friday.

In a major augmentation, Medica opened the doors of its extended hospital at Kishore Bharati Krirangan (Jadavpur stadium) to meet the increasing demand for beds. Currently, Medica Superspecialty Hospital houses 267 COVID beds in its Mukundapur facility, including 132 ICU/HDU beds, 122 general beds and 12 under suspected ICU/HDU & triage. This addition of further 200 beds will help many patients, who are running from one hospital to another in search of beds.

Present on the occasion were Dr Alok Roy, chairman Medica Group of Hospitals and chair FICCI Health Services Committee along with other officials from Medica and state chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay. This great initiative is supported by ITC, which has generously funded this noble endeavour.

The state health department, last week, had asked private hospitals in Kolkata to increase their COVID beds as the city has been seeing an increase in demand.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry suggested on Friday, through a notice, that positive patients, who are symptomatic should be in home isolation for 10 days.

Dr Alok Roy said, "It is in the best interest of the citizens that we took up the gargantuan task of setting up this satellite unit within just 72 hours as time is life at the moment. We sincerely thank the state government and ITC, who have come forward and sought our expertise and help to save as many lives as possible. These 200 beds will additionally address the need for HDU and ward patients with full support from our doctors and trained staffs. While we are there to provide the care, I would urge all citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible as it is the only way forward to fight Covid-19, and to keep maintaining strict COVID protocols of wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Humanity has been challenged of its very existence during the second wave in India and we as equal stakeholders with the government stand by them during these testing times and we must overcome and let life live freely again."

Arif Najeeb, spokesperson from ITC, said, "The unprecedented medical crisis created by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an exponential surge in the demand for healthcare facilities. This has led to an acute shortage in the availability of beds at the hospitals for the treatment for Covid-19 positive patients. To contribute to enhancing availability of covid healthcare facilities in Kolkata, ITC is humbled by the opportunity to support the setting of 200 to 300 beds medical facilities in Kolkata with Medica for the treatment of Covid-19 positive patients and administering vaccines."