Govt committed towards zero-tolerance policy against narcotics: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Modi government reiterates its commitment towards the zero-tolerance policy against all kind of narcotics.





On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Mr Shah applauded the efforts of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) personnel towards eliminating the drug menace in the country.





Mr Shah in a tweet said, 'On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, PM @narendramodi govt reiterates its commitment towards the zero-tolerance policy against all kind of narcotics.





I applaud the efforts of our @narcoticsbureau personnel towards eliminating the drug menace in India.'





In an effort to strengthen the action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse, the UN General Assembly, on December 7, 1987, decided to mark June 26 as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.





—UNI



