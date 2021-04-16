On World Heritage Day, celebrate preserving India's rich history

New Delhi: The 117-year-old flagship, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai and India's first luxury hotel has many firsts in India to its credit and was witness to the farewell address by Lord Mountbatten on India's independence.

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur with its illustrious 275 year history brings alive romance in an ethereal setting. IHCL has been managing Taj Lake Palace for 50 years. The latest addition in Udaipur, Taj Fateh Prakash Palace, located within the 19th century ornate City Palace offers panoramic views of Lake Pichola.

Guests can relive Rajput hospitality at Rambagh Palace, Jaipur, built in 1825 and the former residence of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and his queen, Maharani Gayatri Devi. Constructed in 1745, Jai Mahal Palace, Jaipur set amid 18 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens is a testament of Indo-Gothic architecture. One of the world's largest private residences Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur built between 1928 and 1943, offers impressive views of the blue city of Jodhpur and the magnificent Mehrangarh Fort.



The 126-year-old Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, was once home to Nizam Mehoob Ali Pasha, the then richest man in the world. A rare and much- talked about feature in the Palaces is the dining experience at the world's longest dining table which can seat 101 people.

For a more intimate Palace experience, Usha Kiran Palace, Gwalior built in 1880, is true to the aesthetic spirit and exquisite craftsmanship of the state of Madhya Pradesh, Taj Nadesar Palace, Varanasi with over 250 years of history is an exquisite property set amid mango orchards, marigold and jasmine fields and is close to the sacred river Ganges.

From horse-drawn carriage welcomes to culinary feasts fit for a king or queen, experience the splendour of a bygone era.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

—IANS