First batch of 83 Women soldiers inducted into Indian Army

Bengaluru: The first batch of 83 Women Soldiers were inducted into the Indian Army and their attestation parade was held at the Dronacharya Parade Ground of Corps of Military Police Centre & School (CMP C &S) here today.

The Commandant of the CMP Centre & School, Brigadier C Dayalan, while reviewing the parade complimented the newly attested women soldiers for their impeccable drill and congratulated them on their successful completion of the intense 61 weeks of training on aspects related to Basic Military training, Provost training to include all forms of policing duties and management of prisoners of war, ceremonial duties and skill development to include driving and maintenance of all vehicles and signal communications, according to a press release by Defence wing here on Saturday.

While extolling the virtues of dedication to duty, righteousness and selfless service to the nation, he expressed his confidence that the training imparted to them and the standards achieved would hold them at par with their male counterparts and help them prove to be a force multiplier at their new units located across varied terrain and operational conditions in the country.

—UNI