Woman among three held for robbing man in south Delhi

New Delhi: Three people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man in south Delhi''s Malviya Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Rohit, a resident of Sangam Vihar, Chandan Kumar Rai, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Bhati Mines, and Malloda alias Varsha, a resident of Jagdamba Camp in Malviya Nagar here, they said.

A man named Rohit Taneja, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, told the police that on Saturday, while going back home, a woman signalled him to stop opposite Saket Court, saying her friend was lying injured near a hospital, a senior police officer said.

Taneja, along with the woman, reached the hospital where he saw two men were already waiting. The three robbed his mobile phone, documents and around Rs 8,000-10,000 in cash, the officer said.

After robbing the man, the accused took an auto-rickshaw and fled the spot, police said.

During investigation, the auto-rickshaw was found registered in the name of a man named Harish, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

The police along with the complainant reached the address and found the auto-rickshaw there following which Rohit was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Based on Rohit''s disclosure, Malloda and Rai were also arrested, the DCP said.

The auto-rickshaw, cash and Aadhaar card were recovered from their possession, police added. PTI