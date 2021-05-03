WB voted for cruel lady: Babul Supriyo on TMC win

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Babul Supriyo who lost from Tollyganj against Trinamool's Aroop Biswas posted a rant against Mamata Banerjee saying that he will not congratulate her as Bengal people did a 'historic mistake' by not giving Bharatiya Janata Party a chance.

The post was later deleted.

In a short Facebook post Supriyo lashed out at party chief Mamata Banerjee, whom he labelled a "cruel lady".

"Neither will I congratulate Mamata Banerjee... nor do I wish to say I 'respect' the people's verdict... sincerely think people of Bengal made a historic mistake by not giving BJP a chance... by electing this corrupt, incapable,

dishonest government and a cruel lady back to power," he ranted.

"Yes, as a law-abiding citizen, I shall 'obey' the decision taken by the people in a democratic country... That's it !! Nothing more - Nothing less !!" Supriyo declared.

Babul Supriyo was one of the heavyweight candidates BJP fielded in the state. Babul Supriyo and Locket Chatterjee were the two Central BJP leaders who were fielded in the West Bengal state assembly election, hoping they would guarantee victory for the party, though both of them lost to Trinamool candidates. Baul Supriyo lost to Aroop Biswas by over 50,000 votes.

