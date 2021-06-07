Over 9 million people facilitated under Vande Bharat Mission so far, says Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday informed that more than 9 million people have been facilitated under the Vande Bharat Mission so far.

The Vande Bharat Mission was started in early May last year to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.



Taking on Twitter, Puri said that the Vande Bharat Mission has been a learning experience.

"World's largest repatriation mission, VBM has been a learning experience and has given us a template for managing missions of this magnitude in the future. More than 9 million people have been facilitated since May 6, 2020," the Union Minister tweeted.

The Minister also informed that as many as 3,479 people have returned to India under the Vande Bharat Mission on June 6.

This includes 65 from Saudi Arabia, 320 from UAE, 47 from Qatar, 93 from Malaysia, and several other countries. (ANI)