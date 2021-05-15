Centralise vaccine purchase, decentralise distribution: Rahul

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the central government's vaccine policy, saying it is compounding problems and demanded that the vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.

"Government of India's vaccine policy is compounding the problem. Vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised. India cannot afford this," he said on Twitter.

The Congress has been demanding free vaccination for all and has criticised the government's vaccine policy, saying it is discriminatory.

His remarks came after several states red flagged the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines.

On Friday, India recorded 3.43 lakh fresh cases of Covid with 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.

--IANS