Don't spend on PR, focus on vaccine & oxygen: Rahul to Center

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Centre for spending money on PR exercise at a time when the country is facing a tough battle against the raging pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, "I appeal to the Union government with humility not to spend money on unnecessary PR projects and focus on vaccine, oxygen availability and health services, because the crisis will deepen further in the coming days and the country should be prepared for this. The current mess is unbearable."





His remarks came on a day when India reported yet another grim milestone of highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths. A total of 3,46,786 Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, and 2,624 deaths, the highest single-day deaths so far in the country, according to health ministry's reports on Saturday.



This is the third day in a row when India reported more than 3 lakh Covid cases.

Since April 15, India has been reporting over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.

—IANS