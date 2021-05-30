Unknown gunmen shoot dead 5 people in central Mali

Bamako: Five people were killed in an attack by unknown assailants on a security checkpoint in central Mali, a military source told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the source, a group of armed men opened fire randomly at the checkpoint, killing a police officer and four civilians.

Mali, a state located in the African Sahel region, infamous for terrorist activities and related insecurity, is regularly rocked by jihadist attacks, killings, and abductions.—ANI