Top
Home > India News > Unknown gunmen shoot dead 5 people in central Mali

Unknown gunmen shoot dead 5 people in central Mali

 The Hawk |  30 May 2021 3:43 PM GMT

Unknown gunmen shoot dead 5 people in central Mali
X

Bamako: Five people were killed in an attack by unknown assailants on a security checkpoint in central Mali, a military source told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the source, a group of armed men opened fire randomly at the checkpoint, killing a police officer and four civilians.

Mali, a state located in the African Sahel region, infamous for terrorist activities and related insecurity, is regularly rocked by jihadist attacks, killings, and abductions.—ANI

Updated : 30 May 2021 3:43 PM GMT
Tags:    Unknown gunmen   shoot   central Mali   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X