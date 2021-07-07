Several Union ministers quit ahead of cabinet rejig

New Delhi: Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Labour minister Santosh Gangwar and Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda have resigned from the Union Cabinet, ahead of Cabinet expansion scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre and MoS for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri also resigned from the Union cabinet.





Gangwar, who held the position of MoS (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment resigned from his post early this morning.





When asked whether he has resigned from the post of Labour Minister, Gangwar answered in the affirmative. "Yes I have resigned," he told PTI.





He, however, said he is not aware what his new role in the government will be.





Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post Covid complications.





He has resigned from his post citing health reasons.





The former Uttarakhand chief minister took charge as the HRD minister in May 2019.





Dhotre, who represents Akola constituency of Maharashtra also took charge as MoS for Education, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, in May 2019.





The resignations come ahead of the expansion of the Union Cabinet scheduled on Wednesday evening.





This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.





The Prime Minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

