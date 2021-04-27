'Unfriendly' top Kerala Police official given 'low placed post'

Thiruvananthapuram: On expected lines, especially if one is not in the good books of the ruling CPI-M, such officers can get a jolt and that was what one of the top police official got when he returned and got posting not matching his wide policing expertise.

SP A.P. Shoukat Ali became the arch foe of the CPI-M, ever since he started the probe into the murder of the former party leader T.P. Chandrasekheran in 2012.

Returning from central deputation, Ali, last week has been posted at the Thrissur Police Academy, while his expertise and experience could have been better used in other areas.

At the end of his probe, he rounded up as accused which included lower and middle level leaders of the CPI-M in and around Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

The 51-year-old Chandrasekheran, who launched the RMP, was hacked 51 times by assailants May 4, 2012 when he was returning home on his motorcycle in his hometown near Kozhikode.

In the case, 11 people were given life imprisonment, of which three were middle level CPI-M leaders and the demand for probing the conspiracy behind the murder is still in the court.

Incidentally, Ali left for central deputation when the Pinarayi Vijayan government assumed office here and at the NIA too, he excelled and was part of the team which probed the 2015 November bomb blast that took place at Paris and brought the culprits to book.

Ali in 2020 was part of the 121-member police officials in the country who received a meritorious reward for his policing work that was done with the utmost commitment.

However, with the counting of votes to be taken up on May 2 and should the Vijayan government retain power, Ali will certainly stay put at his present posting, but, should the Congress-led UDF regain power, Ali can surely expect a posting which matches his skill and expertise.

