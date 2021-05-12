TRIFED organiszing Webinars on Efficient Implementation of MSP For MFP Scheme & Van DhanYojana

















































200 Vandhan Growth Clusters for Manipur and 206 Van Dhan Growth Clusters for Nagaland being taken up

New Delhi (The Hawk): In order to review the state-wise progress under two programmes (MSP for MFP scheme and Van DhanYojana) and steps taken by the State Implementing Agencies for operationalizing the sanctioned 37,107 VDVKs and 2224 VDVK Clusters sanctioned in the 23 States and 2 UTs, TRIFED has started a series of State-level Webinars with all the stakeholders (State Nodal agencies, Team leaders of VDVKs and VDVKCs, ESDP partners) in coordination with State/ District Implementing agencies. These webinars will be conducted between 10th May and 28th May, 2021.

The first of these webinars took place with the states of Manipur and Nagaland on May 10, 2021. Attended by more than 70 participants, which included officials from State Implementing Agencies, mentors, team leaders of both VDVKs & VDVK Clusters, ESDP training partners, the webinars touched upon various aspects of the two schemes in these two states and the next steps forward, while keeping the safety protocols in place. In fact the webinar was also attended by UNICEF representatives to guide the VDVK members regarding safe practices during COVID.

With good progress made in the states of Nagaland and Manipur regarding MFP and Van Dhan Schemes, the focus is now on developing over 3500 VDVKs in the two states, as focussed Growth Centers. For each VDVK Cluster(VDVKC), the below mentioned 5-step plan is being formulated: with the following

Step 1 involves the identification of items for Procurement of MFPS in each VDVKC and strengthening it with a planned development of infrastructure including Procurement Sheds and godowns. Step 2 entails the appointment of Local NGOs or NRLM Officials as Mentors for each Cluster as per guidelines issued and Release of money to each Cluster by Transferring Rs 10 lacs to each cluster account.Step 3will require the preparation of a Business Plans for each cluster for taking up Value addition and other formalities including opening of bank account and setting up of signages and Boards for identification of each VDVK Cluster and VDVK. Step 4 envisges the Planning and facilitating of each Cluster into Production, Branding, Packaging and Sale of its selected products as per the Business Plan. And in Step 5, ESDP, SFURTI and TRIFOOD schemes will be converged with respective clusters gradually to expand the scope of programme.