Train services suspended till May 16 in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Train operations in Kashmir were suspended on Monday till May 16 in view of the alarming rise in Covid infections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Railway officials said train services between Baramulla and Banihal will remain suspended till May 16 because of the directions of the government of India in view of the Covid situation.

Train services between Banihal in the Jammu division and Baramulla in Kashmir division had been partially resumed on February 22 after remaining suspended for nearly one year.

--IANS