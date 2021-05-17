Toll Free Helpline for elderly persons ELDERLINE (14567) becomes operational in several states

Likely to become functional in all states by end of May, 2021

New Delhi (The Hawk): In order to address the problems of elders in the context of the ongoingCOVID pandemic, the Ministry of Social Justice has started state wise call centres in major states under the ELDERLINE project. The facility is already made operational in 5 major States of UP, MP, Rajasthan, TN and Karnataka.In Telangana, this facility has been working for more than a year.



Efforts are being made to make them functional in all States by end of May, 2021.



These call centres can be reached by toll free number 14567. All elders may be advised to use this facility. The ELDERLINE is a facility operationalised with the assistance of Tata Trusts and NSE foundation.



