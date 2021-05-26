'TN to activate 'disabled' HLL Biotech plant, says Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said that his government is looking at activating the vaccine plant of HLL Biotech Ltd located in Chengalpattu district.

Talking to reporters, Stalin said he had inspected the integrated vaccine complex of HLL Biotech and found that it was "disabled"

The Tamil Nadu government will take action to start production at the factory, he said, adding that discussions are on towards this and the state government will urge the Centre on this count.

HLL Biotech has invited bids from interested parties to run the integrated vaccine complex.

Recently a group of noted personalities including retired High Court judges, bureaucrats and others had urged the Tamil Nadu government to take over the plant and start production of Covid-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha member and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss had urged Tamil Nadu government to take over the vaccine plant and start vaccine production there.

—IANS