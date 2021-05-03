TN polls: Kamal Hasaan loses Coimbatore South seat to BJP candidate

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan who was contesting from the Coimbatore (South) constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections lost the seat in a close fight with BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan on Sunday.

Early trends had shown the Haasan leading from the constituency, but the BJP candidate won pulled ahead with a margin of 1,540 votes. The DMK-led alliance scored an emphatic win in the state assembly polls.

He managed to secure about a third of the total vote share (33.26 per cent) while Srinivasan scored 34.38 per cent.

Taking to Twitter, the actor-turned-politician thanked all the people who voted and said that he would continue to protect the state's soil, land and people.

He also congratulated DMK chief MK Stalin for his victory in the polls.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the big success MK Stalin. You are taking charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in this time of crisis. My congratulations to perform well and taking Tamil Nadu on the path of development," Haasan tweeted.

According to the Election Commission, the DMK has won 103 seats and is leading on 29 in the 234-member assembly.

AIADMK also won 54 seats and is leading on 13 while its ally BJP won three seats and is leading on a seat. Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has won four seats and is leading on one other.

Congress, which is an ally of DMK has won 10 seats and is leading on 8 more. DMK's other allies CPI and CPI (M) have won two seats each. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has won four.—ANI